Latest storm’s central pressure equals a Cat 2 hurricane; its strengthening winds to bring first 60s here in 5 months; severe storms/60 mph gusts threaten Thursday; backside blizzard crippling Plains-hurricane-force gusts there
Howling winds continue across the Chicago area- High wind warning continues through 6 pm- some gusts reach 60 mph
Spring temperature roller coaster ride begins
Second “wind-machine” of a spring storm to send a gush of warm air into the Midwest; the first 60s in 5 months due Wed & Thu amid showers—some thundery; 60 mph gusts could rake the area Thursday
High winds to sweep in by daybreak Sunday then rake the area into Sunday night; 60+ mph gusts a threat; blizzard in western & Upper Midwest to unload a foot or more of new snow on a region already reeling from mammoth seasonal tallies
High Wind Warning Chicago area-wide until 9PM CST this Sunday evening – turning sharply colder
Wind advisory issued; Strong gusts to blow in arctic cold
Storm behind snow records in the Southwest heads this way; NO big snows here—but rains due Saturday & high winds (50+mph gusts) hit Sunday; snowstorm targeting Upper Midwest & 2019’s biggest severe weather outbreak possible downstate
Gusts of up to 60 mph down trees, power lines; High Wind Warning into Sunday night
High winds battering the Chicago area-High wind warning remains in effect until 6pm
Warm but windy Monday, chillier temperatures arrive Tuesday
Why do storms on the mainland head from west to east but storms like hurricanes move east to west?
Wind Advisory Chicago area-wide for gusts to 50 mph beginning midday and continuing into evening
Strong winds to blow Saturday’s warmth out of town