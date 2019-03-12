× Hundreds gather to mourn deputy killed in Rockford shooting

HUNTLEY, Ill.— Several hundred people gathered Tuesday to mourn a McHenry County Deputy killed in the line of duty last week.

Community members, friend and fellow first responders attended the visitation for Deputy Jacob Keltner in Huntley, Illinois.

Keltner, 35, was fatally shot March 7 outside Rockford Motel while trying to arrest a fugitive alongside a team of deputized U.S. marshals.

Investigators said Floyd Brown, 39, a career criminal, pulled the trigger. He was later arrested in central Illinois. Brown is charged with murder and slated to appear in court Monday.

Keltner was a 12-year veteran of the department and comes from a family of law enforcement officers. His father was a DuPage County sheriff’s deputy — a job his brother currently holds. Keltner leaves behind a wife and two children.

The visitation goes until 8 p.m. Tuesday at DeFiore Funeral home, 10763 Dundee Rd. in Huntley. A formal law enforcement walk-through is slated for 6 p.m.

The funeral will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Woodstock North High School, 3000 Raffel Rd. in Woodstock.

Donations for the Keltner Family can be dropped off at the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and the DeFiore Funeral Home. Checks should be make out to Becki Keltner and can be mailed to, or dropped off at, either location.

McHenry County Sheriff’s Office

2200 N. Seminary Ave

Woodstock, IL 60098

42.168080 -88.428141