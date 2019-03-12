24 free bikes hidden around Chicago on Tuesday courtesy of Goose Island

CHICAGO — Despite what some say,  you can ride for free.

Goose Island Beer Company is giving away 24 bicycles Tuesday.

It’s part of a promotion of the brewery’s 312 beer,  in celebration of 3-1-2 day,  also known as March 12.

Goose Island has put bikes in places all around the city and is giving clues on Twitter and Instagram about where to find them.

The bikes have a black frame, golden rims and the words ‘Goose Island’ inscribed on them.

They can be unlocked with the code 03120.

 

