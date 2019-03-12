Disney releases official trailer for live-action ‘Aladdin’ and it’s so good

Disney has unveiled the official full-length trailer for their upcoming remake of “Aladdin.”

The trailer for the live-action movie, which stars Will Smith as the Genie, Mena Massoud as Aladdin and Naomi Scott as Jasmine, was released Tuesday morning.

The description on YouTube describes it as “a thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of Disney’s animated classic, “Aladdin” is the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future.”

The movie is directed by Guy Ritchie.

Aladdin hits theaters on May 24.