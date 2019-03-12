× Cubs-inspired musical ‘Miracle’ to show World Series win from fans’ perspective

CHICAGO – The story of their season hasn’t gone Hollywood yet, but the 2016 Cubs will get the Broadway treatment in the Windy City.

The Royal George Theatre has announced a new musical called “Miracle: A Musical 108 Years in the Making” that will be focused on the team’s run to their first World Series championship since 1908.

Per the theatre’s website, the musical will follow a North Side family of Cubs fans during the team’s run to the title. The musical will be directed by Michael Mahler, with music director Damon Kiely along with producers William Marovitz and Arny Granat.

“Each member of the family has their own story built around the dynamics of their lives and their love of the Cubs,” says the description of the musical on the website. “As times change and the family business, a bar in Wrigleyville, faces the threat of a growing neighborhood, can they keep faith, not just in their team, but each other?”

“Miracle” will start running at the Royal George Theatre on May 8, with performances running Wednesday-Sunday.