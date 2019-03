CHICAGO — Emergency crews are on the scene of a building collapse on Chicago’s North Side.

The building is located in the 5000 block of Lawrence Avenue in the city’s Jefferson Park neighborhood.

Traffic in the area is delayed with road closures in place.

#CHICAGO: Lawrence Ave CLOSED EB/WB from Cicero Ave to Laramie Ave, due to a building collapse ⚠️ — WGN-TV Traffic (@WGNtraffic) March 12, 2019

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.