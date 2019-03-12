Chris Emma talks Bears & NFL Free Agency on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - There have been a few moves here and there for the Bears - most noticable the loss of Adrian Amos in free agency - but the team hasn't been making some major splashes like others the past few days.

Chris Emma of 670 The Score was following both angles on free agency over the past few days, and he appeared on Sports Feed to talk about the moves on Tuesday night, a day befor the new league year officially begins. He discussed the moves made by the Bears, including the signing of Cordarrelle Patterson that was broken during the show, with Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman.

