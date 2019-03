× Car lands on Blue Line tracks; CTA service disrupted

CHICAGO — Police are investigating after a car landed on the CTA Blue Line tracks Tuesday.

Blue Line service is suspended between O’Hare and Jefferson Park due to the obstruction which is near River Road.

No word yet on injuries.

[Service Disruption] Blue Line service has been temporarily suspended between O'Hare and Jefferson Park due to an obstruction. Consider other bus and rail alternatives. More: https://t.co/VN4oapWs0I — cta (@cta) March 13, 2019

[Major Delays] Blue Line trains are standing at Rosemont due to a vehicle (Car) on the tracks. Crews working to restore service. More: https://t.co/VN4oapWs0I — cta (@cta) March 13, 2019

It is unclear how the car reached the tracks.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.