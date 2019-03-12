Candidates pick up more endorsements as mayoral election only 3 weeks away

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Tuesday was another busy day for Lori Lightfoot and Toni Preckwinkle as more endorsements poured in for the candidates.

On Tuesday, Lightfoot scored an endorsement from Plumbers Local 130.

“I’m looking for three things: Jobs, jobs, and jobs,” James Coyne said.

The union originally backed Bill Daley, but when he failed to make the runoff, Local 130 reached out to Lightfoot.

“I believe she will fight for our plumbers and their families as well as working families throughout Chicago,” Coyne said.

Local 130 did not call Preckwinkle.

Hours after news of the plumbers’ endorsement broke, Preckwinkle announced she earned the backing of the Painters District Council No. 14.

The union said Preckwinkle “has always been on the side of working families.”

She also picked up support from the pro-choice group “Personal PAC.”

“Toni has stood with Personal PAC and every other pro-choice advocate,” the group said.

As they court organized labor and interest groups, the candidates continue to clash at debates. On Tuesday, they battled over aldermanic power.

As a former alderman, Preckwinkle supports “aldermanic privilege,” which gives an aldermen veto power over permits and zoning. Lightfoot wants to end the practice.

“The City Council should organize itself,” Preckwinkle said. “I believe that aldermen should have the privilege to serve their constituents and to serve them in their best interest.

“There is no doubt in my mind that in the coming days, weeks at the most, we’re going to see a series of indictments that come down from my former colleges at the U.S. Attorney’s Office and it’s going to center around this issue of aldermanic prerogative. We need to be on the right side of this issue,” Lightfoot said.

Preckwinkle favors a ban on outside employment for aldermen. She said that’s the big issue when it comes to corruption.