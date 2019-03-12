Bulls Game Notes For Tuesday vs. LA Lakers

  • The Lakers have lost a season-high five consecutive games after falling to the Celtics, 120-107, on Saturday at home. Los Angeles has gone 2-7 (.222) since the All-Star Break, tied with the Knicks for the second-worst record in the NBA (Dallas, 1-8).
  • Mo Wagner made his first career start in the loss to Boston, setting career highs in points (22), rebounds (six) and assists (three). Wagner’s 22 points were the most by a Laker in his first career start since Nick Van Exel on November 5, 1993 (23 points).
  • Chicago has won three home games since the beginning of February after winning only five up to that point. The Bulls are averaging 116.4 points since February 1 after averaging 101.4 prior to that.
  • Otto Porter Jr. went 3-of-4 from three-point range against the Pistons. He has shot 49.2 percent from three since joining the Bulls on February 8 after shooting 36.9 percent from deep with the Wizards this season.
  • The Bulls lost to the Lakers when these teams met in Los Angeles on January 15, 107-100. Chicago has gone 5-19 (.208) against Western Conference teams this season – only the Cavaliers (4-18, .182) have been worse than the Bulls against the opposite conference.
  • The Lakers average 56.5 points in the paint, second most in the NBA. Chicago’s opponents have gone 15-7 (.682) when scoring at least 56 points in the paint this season.
