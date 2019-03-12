× Bears add WR/KR Cordarrelle Patterson on a two-year deal: Report

LAKE FOREST – Versatility is never a bad thing in the NFL, and it can leave an impression on teams when they are looking to add new players.

That appears to have been the case for the Bears when looking to add a new receiver and kick returner to their roster.

On October 21st at Soldier Field, Cordarrelle Patterson responded to a Bears touchdown by taking the ensuing kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown. It was a critical play that turned the momentum of the game as New England went on to a 38-31 victory.

Maybe the Bears were thinking about that the past few weeks, because on Tuesday the reportedly brought the versatile Patterson on board for two seasons.

It will be a two-year deal for Cordarrelle Patterson in Chicago, per source. https://t.co/IlEz0IucUi — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2019

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Bears have signed the receiver/kick returner to a two-year deal that will pay him $5 million per season. The team cannot make the move official until the start of the new league year on Wednesday at 3 PM.

Patterson caught 21 passes for 247 yards and three touchdowns in his only season in New England, contributing to the Patriots’ sixth Super Bowl title this past February. He had four catches during that playoff run, but like all season, he contributed heavily as a kick returner.

In three playoff games, Patterson had five kick returns for an average of 28.2 yards per return. That close to his average for the regular season (28.8 yards) as he returned 23 kicks including the one touchdown against the Bears. During his six-year career in Minnesota (2013-2016) and Oakland (2017), Patterson has six return scores and a kickoff average of 30 yards.

As a receiver, he has 184 career catches for 1,872 yards and ten touchdowns. Patterson’s career-high came in 2016 with the Vikings, when he made 52 catches for 453 yards and two touchdowns.

Surely the Bears looked at those results when deciding whether to bring the receiver on board for the next two seasons, but recent history likely helped them make the move more swiftly.