Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The U.S. will soon become the world leader in exporting energy.

It's expected that later this year America will pass Saudi Arabia in exporting oil, natural gas liquid and petroleum.

Saudi Arabia has been the world leader since it started selling oil overseas in the 1950's.

Officials say because of shale oil and natural gas in Texas and North Dakota, the U.S. has doubled its oil production over the past decade.