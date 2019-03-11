Suspension recommended for Chicago officer in 2017 shooting of unarmed teen with autism

CHICAGO — A 90-day suspension is being recommended for a Chicago police sergeant found to have unjustifiably shot an unarmed autistic teen.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability made the recommendation despite concluding Sgt. Khalil Muhammad acted in an “objectively unreasonable” fashion.

Gabriel Hardy, attorney for Ricardo “Ricky” Hayes, told the Chicago Tribune the recommendation is “incredibly troubling.”

Muhammad could not be reached for comment Monday, but in court papers he denied any wrongdoing.

In a video of the August 13, 2017 shooting, the 18-year-old Hayes can be seen running along the sidewalk then stopping. Muhammed pulls up alongside, with parked cars between them. Hayes takes a few steps toward him and Muhammed shoots the teen in the arm and chest.

A Chicago police sergeant assigned to investigate the shooting claims he was retaliated against for refusing to clear Muhammad in the shooting.