Suspect in fatal shooting of deputy in Rockford to appear in court

ROCKFORD, Ill. –The man charged with shooting and killing a McHenry County Sheriff’s deputy faces an appearance Monday afternoon at the federal courthouse in Rockford.

Deputy Jacob Keltner, 35, was shot as he worked with a task force to serve an arrest warrant at Extended Stay Hotel in Rockford. Keltner was a deputy assigned to the U.S. Marshal’s Service.

Authorities have charged Floyd E. Brown, 39, with murder in Keltner’s death.

Brown is believed to have shot Keltner in the head Thursday in the parking lot of the hotel as Brown attempted to flee the scene.

Brown led police on a chase southbound on Interstate 55 until his vehicle was disabled by spike strips near Lincoln, Illinois. Brown lost control of his car and crashed. An hours-long standoff followed before eventually surrendering.

Brown faces murder charges, as well as federal charges that could involve the death penalty.