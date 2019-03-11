Spring temperature roller coaster ride begins

The temperature ride begins its upward climb today with highs near 50 away from Lake Michigan. The temperature continues upward, near 60 Wednesday, reaching a peak near 70 Thursday, before a rapid decent and a high in the low to mid 40s on Friday. The last time the high temperature has reached 60 was Halloween.

Rain on Wednesday and Thursday will be accompanied by high winds which will continue into Friday. Peak winds greater than 50 mph are possible on Thursday. The storm that will be bringing us rain and wind will also bring a potential for wind gusts to 90 mph in the west panhandle of Texas Tuesday night through Wednesday. The storm may also bring blizzard conditions to South Dakota Wednesday and Thursday with potentially 5-10” of snow, accumulating ice and wind gusts to 60 mph.