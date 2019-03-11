Milk bar’s massive milkshakes go for big fun, not low calories

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — Massive milkshakes come stuffed and topped with cotton candy, lollipops, marshmallows and sugar cereal at Jojo's Milk Bar, a new fountain shop in the Near North neighborhood where the menu is super-sized.

It's not just the shakes; everything is intentionally big at Jojo's.

"We wanted to bring something totally new to River North and Chicago that brings this whimsical playfulness to the diner experience," owner Robbie Schloss said.

From milk jug bowling to an eight-foot lite brite, the milk bar oozes nostalgia and fun.

Renowned pastry chef Christine McCabe is behind the imaginative creations and full home cooked diner menu with fixings like chicken pot pie, double smashburgers and Jojo's fries.

"We worked hard to bring the fun energy of Jojo's into the menu," McCabe said. "Seeing the reaction from customers is the best part."

Even the bar has whimsical offerings like carrot cake, neopolitan and birthday cake shots.

"The city can be a stressful place," Schloss said. "We wanted to take people out of their normal day to day and give them something to smile and laugh about."