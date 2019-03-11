Updates at wgntv.com/weather
Mild temps come with wind and rain
-
Mild temps, rain possible Monday
-
One more mild day then rain, wind blow in colder weather
-
Chilly temps, rain possible over the weekend
-
Frigid temps not done yet, snow to fall Sunday into Monday
-
Mild weekend with above average temps
-
-
Light rain Thursday into Friday, sunshine, warmer temps return Saturday
-
Winter Weather Advisory issued for overnight; Cold temps to follow
-
Snow moves out, sunshine returns Thursday and Friday
-
Slick roads cause crashes, wintry mix could lead to messy commute Monday evening
-
Snow Sunday, temps in upper 20s
-
-
Rain possible Friday, mild weekend possible
-
Temps in 30s, rain later in week
-
Temps to reach 50s Monday