Midday Fix: Simple styling tips to take your wardrobe from drab to fab!

Posted 11:49 AM, March 11, 2019, by , Updated at 12:38PM, March 11, 2019

Lora LaPratt of Shopping Girl XOXO

https://www.shoppinggirlxoxo.com/

Event:

Lora LaPratt of Shopping Girl XOXO will be hosting a styling event at Hubba-Hubba Boutique in Wilmette on March 28th from 4-8 p.m. where Lora will be offering FREE 45-minute style consults to get you and your wardrobe ready for spring! The appointments are limited so be sure to secure your spot today by following the link https://shoppinggirlxoxostylingsession.as.me/schedule.php or heading over to the SGXOXO Website.

SGXOXO’s Simple Styling Tips!

Tuck It – Play around with messy tucks, asymmetrical tucks and criss cross tucks!

Belt It – If your belt loops are showing, wear a belt!

Cuff It – The easiest way to tailor a look to YOU and make an effortless chic vibe out of a stiff look

Layer It – soft blazers are key!  Don’t be afraid to think outside the box with tops under dresses or sweaters over dresses! 

Accessorize It – necklaces, scarves, Belt at your thinnest point.

Pop It – Every outfit should have a pop of color, texture or shine!

