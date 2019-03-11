Man’s body pulled from Lake Michigan at Rainbow Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO — The body of a man was pulled from Lake Michigan at Rainbow Beach Monday in Chicago’s South Shore neighborhood.

A documentary film crew made the discovery around 6 p.m. and the police marine unit was called in to make the recovery.

The remains were found pinned under a rock just offshore in about three feet of water.

Police will only say the remains were that of a male who is believed to be between 45 and 55 years old.

The remains were taken to the medical examiner’s office as they work to determine exact age, identity and the official cause of death.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.