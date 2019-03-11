Lunchbreak: Seared Branzino with Artichoke-Marble Potato & Olive Salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Nelly Buleje

Grand Geneva Resort & Spa

7036 Grand Geneva Way, Lake Geneva, WI 53147

https://www.grandgeneva.com

https://www.grandgeneva.com/restaurants/geneva-chophouse

https://www.grandgeneva.com/restaurants/ristorante-brissago

Event:

Upcoming Lake Geneva Wine Festival, April 5-7

Recipe:

Seared Branzino with Artichoke-marble potato salad, Castelvetrano olives and smoked mussel salsa verde

Seared Branzino

Ingredients:

Branzino (filets skin on, about 5 ounces) 2 each

Canola oil 1 tablespoons

Salt kosher 1 teaspoon

Calabrian chili ¼ teaspoon

Cracked black pepper to taste

Orange halved 1 each

Pat fish completely dry and score skin side 5 times width side of fish.

Season with salt, Calabrian chili and cracked black pepper.

In pre-heated sauté pan on high heat add oil and pull away from heat so it does not smoke then place back on heat.

Place fish in skillet, skin side down and press down gently on fish. You want to press down on the fish due to the heat making the fish curl up. Flattening the fish will give you that beautiful crispy sear you desire. Do not move the fish in the pan until a crust has formed. You will know when a crust has formed and your fish is ready to flip by shaking your pan and the fish slides across the pan.

Flip your fish and allow to top side to sear for about 1 minute.

Artichoke-marble potato and Castelvertrano olive salad:

Ingredients:

Artichoke hearts (quartered rinsed and dry) 16 each

Marble potato (cut into coins steamed) 10 each

Canola oil (for frying) 2 cups

Castelvertrano olives (cut in half) 16 each

Process:

In a pre-heated 350 degree fryer add artichokes and steamed marble potatoes and fry until artichokes are light brown about 1 minute.

Take artichokes out of fryer and place into a bowl and season with salt and pepper.

Then add 2 ounces of lemon-honey vinaigrette, Pecorino Romano and olives toss until all ingredients are fully dressed.

Lemon-honey vinaigrette

Ingredients:

White balsamic vinegar ¼ cup

Garlic clove 2 each

Thyme leaves ¼ teaspoon

Olive oil blend ¾ cup

Honey 2 ounces

Salt kosher ¼ teaspoon

Process:

Place all ingredients except for oil in blender start on low and blend for 1 minute.

Move speed from low to medium and slowly drizzle oil until fully added and vinaigrette has emulsified.

Pecorino Romano (grated) 3 tablespoons

Smoked mussel salsa verde

Ingredients:

Shallots minced 1 tablespoon

Red wine vinegar 2 tablespoons

Chives 4 tablespoons

Tarragon 4 tablespoons

Mint 4 tablespoons

Chervil 4 tablespoons

Parsley 1/2 cup

EVOO 3 ounces

Garlic 2 each

Capers 2 tablespoons

Smoked mussels 1/4 ounce

Zested Lemon 1/4 teaspoon

Process:

Combine shallots, 1/4 tsp of salt, and vinegar and marinate for 1 hour.

Pick leaves off herbs, roll all together and chiffonade.

Grind herbs in mortar and pestle till a paste and remove.

Mortar garlic, capers, and mussels into a paste.

Combine caper mixture, herbs, and zest.

Drain shallots but don't add to herb mixture until ready to service