Lunchbreak: Seared Branzino with Artichoke-Marble Potato & Olive Salad

Chef Nelly Buleje
Grand Geneva Resort & Spa
7036 Grand Geneva Way, Lake Geneva, WI 53147
https://www.grandgeneva.com/restaurants/geneva-chophouse
https://www.grandgeneva.com/restaurants/ristorante-brissago
Event:
Upcoming Lake Geneva Wine Festival, April 5-7
Recipe:
Seared Branzino with Artichoke-marble potato salad, Castelvetrano olives and smoked mussel salsa verde
Seared Branzino
Ingredients:
Branzino (filets skin on, about 5 ounces) 2 each
Canola oil 1 tablespoons
Salt kosher 1 teaspoon
Calabrian chili ¼ teaspoon
Cracked black pepper to taste
Orange halved 1 each
Pat fish completely dry and score skin side 5 times width side of fish.
Season with salt, Calabrian chili and cracked black pepper.
In pre-heated sauté pan on high heat add oil and pull away from heat so it does not smoke then place back on heat.
Place fish in skillet, skin side down and press down gently on fish. You want to press down on the fish due to the heat making the fish curl up. Flattening the fish will give you that beautiful crispy sear you desire. Do not move the fish in the pan until a crust has formed. You will know when a crust has formed and your fish is ready to flip by shaking your pan and the fish slides across the pan.
Flip your fish and allow to top side to sear for about 1 minute.
Artichoke-marble potato and Castelvertrano olive salad:
Ingredients:
Artichoke hearts (quartered rinsed and dry) 16 each
Marble potato (cut into coins steamed) 10 each
Canola oil (for frying) 2 cups
Castelvertrano olives (cut in half) 16 each
Process:
In a pre-heated 350 degree fryer add artichokes and steamed marble potatoes and fry until artichokes are light brown about 1 minute.
Take artichokes out of fryer and place into a bowl and season with salt and pepper.
Then add 2 ounces of lemon-honey vinaigrette, Pecorino Romano and olives toss until all ingredients are fully dressed.
Lemon-honey vinaigrette
Ingredients:
White balsamic vinegar ¼ cup
Garlic clove 2 each
Thyme leaves ¼ teaspoon
Olive oil blend ¾ cup
Honey 2 ounces
Salt kosher ¼ teaspoon
Process:
Place all ingredients except for oil in blender start on low and blend for 1 minute.
Move speed from low to medium and slowly drizzle oil until fully added and vinaigrette has emulsified.
Pecorino Romano (grated) 3 tablespoons
Smoked mussel salsa verde
Ingredients:
Shallots minced 1 tablespoon
Red wine vinegar 2 tablespoons
Chives 4 tablespoons
Tarragon 4 tablespoons
Mint 4 tablespoons
Chervil 4 tablespoons
Parsley 1/2 cup
EVOO 3 ounces
Garlic 2 each
Capers 2 tablespoons
Smoked mussels 1/4 ounce
Zested Lemon 1/4 teaspoon
Process:
Combine shallots, 1/4 tsp of salt, and vinegar and marinate for 1 hour.
Pick leaves off herbs, roll all together and chiffonade.
Grind herbs in mortar and pestle till a paste and remove.
Mortar garlic, capers, and mussels into a paste.
Combine caper mixture, herbs, and zest.
Drain shallots but don't add to herb mixture until ready to service