How George Washington’s time at Valley Forge saved the American Revolution

We’ve all heard of Valley Forge, but most of us know little about it. It was winter, they were hungry, Washington rode a white horse — that’s pretty much it. But new research suggests what happened there altered the course of the American Revolution.

After working for years as a war correspondent, author Bob Drury looked at new documents, including soldiers' diaries and 2,000 orders issued by Washington, to gain a new appreciation of this pivotal moment in American history that helped us win our freedom.

A terrible winter? It was relatively mild. And there was food, but local famers smuggled it into British-occupied Philadelphia to get more money. Nevertheless, more American soldiers perished there than during any battle in the revolution.

Drury says the heart and soul of the continental army was wintering at Valley Forge, so if they disbanded or starved, the revolution would likely have come to an end. That's where George Washington made a pivotal difference.

Larry Potash has the backstory.