FeedonThis: The Bears’ signings kept coming in

CHICAGO - It was a relatively quiet day for the Bears as the official negotiations began between the team and unrestricted free agents - that is until Sports Feed began.

Once the show did, the team made two signings that figure to have an immediate impact on the roster - cornerback Buster Skrine and running back Mike Davis.

Jarrett Payton and Josh Frydman reacted to the news as it was happening on Monday's Sports Feed and that's part of #FeedonThis from the show which you can watch in the video above.

Man Crush Monday featured two local athletes being selected by Josh and Jarrett on the show.

You can watch that in the video above.

There are some new treats coming to ballparks around the major leagues - including a unique item for fans at Guaranteed Rate Field.

That was featured in Social Fodder, which you can watch above.