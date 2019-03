Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- Chicago Symphony Orchestra musicians are on strike Monday after failing to reach a contract deal.

The group of around 100 musicians made the decision to strike Sunday night after meeting with CSO management.

The musicians say their wages and benefits are not competitive. They began picketing at the symphony center at 8 a.m. Monday.

The musicians say they will not perform until a deal is made. Their next performance is scheduled for Thursday.