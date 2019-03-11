PHOTOS: Chance The Rapper marries longtime girlfriend Kirsten Corley

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — Chance The Rapper is now a married man. He and his longtime girlfriend Kirsten Corley had their wedding in Newport Beach, Calif., on Saturday.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and and comedian Dave Chappelle were among the guests.

Photos shared on social media Monday show Chance in a white tux and his bride in a strapless gown with a long, flowing veil.

Days before the ceremony, the Chicago Tribune reported that the couple has been legally married since December 27, when they tied the knot in a civil ceremony at the Cook County Clerk’s Office.

The rapper took to Twitter Wednesday to reveal how he first met his wife. At the age of 9, Chance attended an office party of his mom’s where his future wife was performing a dance to Destiny’s Child — it was love at first sight.

“I knew I was gonna marry that girl,” he tweeted, mentioning that he was too nervous to introduce himself that night. “16 years later it’s happening. This wknd is the time, and the place is my wedding. I’m gonna dance with my wife because this is my destiny.”

The couple have a 3-year-old daughter together named Kensli.