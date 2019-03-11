Caller poses as Apple to get victims personal info in scam targeting Cook County residents

Officials in Cook County are warning residents about a phone scam that targets personal information.

Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart said in a press release the victims are targeted through a an unsolicited caller claiming to be from Apple. The caller tells the victim that their device and/or iCloud account has been compromised and asks the victim to provide their

Internet Protocol (IP) address

Usernames

Passwords

Financial information

Other personal info

Phone numbers associated with this scam include: (800) 275-2273 and (703) 336-8450. The calls may come up as Apple Customer Service or Apple Inc.

Officials said Apple is aware of the scam and states Apple customer service representatives never ask customers to provide information such as passwords or security keys via phone.

Dart offers the following tips to avoid becoming a victim

• If you receive a call similar to the above scam, hang up and call Apple Customer Service: (800) 692-7753.

• Be wary of any unsolicited call that asks you to take an action right away over the phone.

• Never give personal information, such as social security or bank account numbers, over the phone.

• The Federal Trade Commission offers additional tips for