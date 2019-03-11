Blackhawks Game Notes For Monday vs. Arizona
- The Coyotes have won eight of their last nine games, holding their opponents to three or fewer goals in each game. Arizona has allowed three or fewer goals in 49 games this season, tied for fifth most in hockey.
- Chicago beat Dallas, 2-1, on Saturday in which every goal came in the first period. The Blackhawks have scored 75 goals in the first period this season, fourth most in the NHL, but have allowed 91 goals in the first period, most in the league.
- Arizona won the first game of the series on October 18 and now have won two straight in regulation against Chicago, outscoring the Blackhawks 10-2 in those games. Prior to that, the Blackhawks earned points in 11 consecutive games against the Coyotes.
- Michael Grabner lit the lamp twice against the Kings on Saturday, his second game back after missing 41 games from an eye injury. Arizona has lost a combined 368 man-games due to injuries or illnesses this season, the second-most games in the NHL behind Anaheim (447).
- Alex DeBrincat recorded his 65th career goal in his 150th career game against the Stars on Saturday. In the last 30 seasons, no Blackhawks skater has had as many goals in their first 150 career games as DeBrincat’s 65 goals.
- Since February 15, Arizona is allowing 1.91 goals per game, lowest in the league. In that time, the Blackhawks have allowed 4.40 goals per game, highest in the league.