Amber Alert: Search underway for 1-year-old girl last seen in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — An Amber Alert was issued Monday evening, March 11 in Milwaukee for a missing 1-year-old girl, according to WITI.

Officials are searching for Nolani Robinson, born in November of 2017. She is believed to be with Dariaz Higgins, 33. He is also known as Dariaz Taylor and Dariaz Lewis.

Authorities said he should be considered armed and dangerous. They said Higgins did not return Robinson to her mother as planned Monday afternoon — and is believed to have the child.

They are believed to be traveling in a black 2014 Cadillac SUV with Florida license plate number HVCZ95.

If seen, authorities ask that you call 911 immediately — and do not attempt to make contact.