Elderly man dead after Gary house fire

GARY, Ind. — An elderly man was killed after a fire broke out at a home in Indiana.

Fire officials said a fire broke out just before 8 p.m. Monday on the 700 block of East 13th Avenue in Gary, Ind. An elderly man was cooking for a younger relative — possibly his nephew — when he fell asleep while cooking.

Neighbors rushed to help and pulled out the young boy from. The boy’s age was unknown. He was rushed to the hospital and has since been released.

The elderly man had some health issues, according to officials. His age was not provided.

No further information was provided.