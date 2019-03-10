World of Wheels puts classic rides, innovative custom vehicles on display

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROSEMONT — The World of Wheels not only puts hot rods and custom vehicles of all shapes and sizes on display, but also provides a space for car enthusiasts to realize dreams years in the making.

There were muscle cars, classic throwbacks, motorcycles and hundreds of low riders. While you’ll get your fill of cool colors, shiny spikes, and rebuilt engines, it also features some unique modes of transportations.

Among them, a custom snow mobile built by 16-year-old Ryan Ensor to become the fastest rider in the world.

World of Wheels also a chance for family to gather, browse, reflect and be proud of on all of the hard work and long hours in the garage paying off.

Phil and Debbie Becker spent nearly four years restoring their 1932 Ford Victoria preparing it for the show.

WGN's Andrea Darlas stopped by the World of Wheels to get the stories behind the rides.