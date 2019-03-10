Sunday Brunch: Eggplant Stack Salad

Chef Davide D’Andrea, the chef at Carmine’s in Rosemont, shared his recipe for Eggplant Stack Salad.

Carmine's will be participating in Rosemont Restaurant Week which runs from March 10 – March 16. During Restaurant Week, Rosemont visitors can enjoy special prix fixe, three-course menus at a wide variety of participating restaurants.

Carmine’s Rosemont
9850 Berwyn Avenue
Rosemont, IL 60018
www.rosebudrestaurants.com

EGGPLANT STACK SALAD

Ingredients:

1 eggplant
1 fresh tomato
1 fior di latte mozzarella,
2 oz fresh arugula
egg
2 oz flour
10 oz breadcrumbs
2 oz parmigianoreggiano
parsley
salt
black pepper
balsamic glaze of Modena
extra virgin olive oil

  • Take the skin off of the eggplant and slice thin
  • Whisk the eggs in a bowl with a little bit of salt and black pepper
  • Mix the breadcrumbs with little bit Parmesan
  • Chop parsley and add a touch of black pepper
  • Pass the eggplant through flour first on both sides then pass inside the eggs then in breadcrumbs
  • In a sauté pan warm up some vegetables oil end when the temperature of the oil reaches 145-150 degrees
  • Fry the eggplant 3-4 minutes each side. When the eggplant turns gold in color, it is done. Dab the eggplant with a paper towel to absorb any excess oil
  • Cut the fresh tomato and the mozzarella into slices
  • Assemble a layer of eggplant first, followed by a slice of tomato, mozzarella and arugula. Repeat twice
  • Complete the dish with balsamic glaze and buon appetito!
