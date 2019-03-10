Sunday Brunch: Eggplant Stack Salad

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Davide D’Andrea, the chef at Carmine’s in Rosemont, shared his recipe for Eggplant Stack Salad.

Carmine's will be participating in Rosemont Restaurant Week which runs from March 10 – March 16. During Restaurant Week, Rosemont visitors can enjoy special prix fixe, three-course menus at a wide variety of participating restaurants.

Carmine’s Rosemont

9850 Berwyn Avenue

Rosemont, IL 60018

www.rosebudrestaurants.com

EGGPLANT STACK SALAD

Ingredients:

1 eggplant

1 fresh tomato

1 fior di latte mozzarella,

2 oz fresh arugula

egg

2 oz flour

10 oz breadcrumbs

2 oz parmigianoreggiano

parsley

salt

black pepper

balsamic glaze of Modena

extra virgin olive oil