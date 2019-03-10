Sidney Brown talks about the Blackhawks’ run for the playoffs on Sports Feed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO - Just when you think they have reached the brink, the Blackhawks continue to keep themselves in the playoff conversation.

Wins over the Sabres and the Stars have kept Jeremy Colliton's team seven points behind the Wild for the last Wild Card spot in the Western Conference. With 14 games remaining, that's still a lot to overcome, but they're not giving up the cause quite yet.

Sidney Brown of Regal Radio appeared on Sports Feed for the first time to discuss the team with Josh Frydman and Andy Masur on Sunday evening. You can watch his thoughts on the team and this playoff run by clicking on the video above or below.