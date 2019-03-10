× Police: Officer dragged 100 feet after vest gets caught on fleeing SUV

CHICAGO — A CPD officer dragged for about 100 yards by an SUV attempting to flee a traffic stop is in good condition, officials said Sunday, as charges are pending against the vehicle’s juvenile driver and passengers.

Around 10 a.m. Sunday, police say officers attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle deemed suspicious on the 5700 block of South Normal. A police spokesperson said they found four juveniles in the Jeep Grand Cherokee, and after finding them “uncooperative” with questioning, attempted to remove them. When they attempted to flee, a CPD supervisor’s vest got caught in the window of the SUV and he was dragged about 100 feet, police said.

After he was dragged, the 7th District supervisor got into his squad car and joined the police pursuit of the SUV, which then entered the Skyway. During a brief chase in which it reportedly hit multiple CPD vehicles, the SUV exited the freeway, and was eventually stopped on the 8000 block of South Clyde Avenue. All four juveniles inside were arrested.

The officer who was dragged behind the SUV was taken to University of Chicago Hospital with lacerations on his hands and body, in addition to a neck injury suffered when his vehicle was also reportedly struck by the fleeing SUV.

The officer has been released from the hospital, but was pretty banged up, according to reports. The four juveniles are in custody and charges are pending. Police say they found no drugs or weapons in the vehicle.