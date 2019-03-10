× Cubs Game Notes For Sunday vs. Milwaukee

*The Cubs swept a pair of games yesterday, beating the Angels at Sloan Park 11-4 and the Giants 8-0 in Scottsdale.

*Chicago’s 116 runs scored are the second-most in Cactus League play.

*Minor league call-up Nico Hoerner was 2-2 (home run, double) with 3 runs scored yesterday in Mesa against the Angels.

*The Cubs 4.47 ERA is 4th-lowest among the Cactus League clubs, trailing the Mariners (4.09), Dodgers (4.09), and Padres (4.32).

*The Cubs 11-6 record is the best in the Cactus League.