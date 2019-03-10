Chicago area Hydrologic River Summary
Rains on Saturday were generally in the half-inch to inch range across the Chicago area – the highest reports were south and west with Watseka in Iroquois County reporting 1.21-inches and Mendota in LaSalle County close behind at 1.20-inches. This widespread rainfall will cause rivers to rise the next few days with minor flooding expected on the Illinois River at LaSalle, the Rock River at Dixon, and the Kishwaukee River at Perryville. Other segments on the Illinois, Des Plaines, Fox, Sugar Creek, Kishwaukee and Rock Rivers will rise to near bankfull and are under a Flood Advisory. River segments under Flood Warnings/Advisories are denoted in green on the headlined map.
Following is the Hydrologic Summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service earlier this Saturday morning:
Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Sun Mar 10 2019
Location Flood Stage Time 24-hr Flood Warnings-
Stage Today Change Advisories
North Branch Chicago River
Niles 10.0 M M M
Chicago (Pulaski Rd) 18.0 13.31 07 AM Sun 2.22
Des Plaines River
Russell 7.0 4.15 06 AM Sun 0.92 ADVISORY
Gurnee 7.0 3.77 06 AM Sun 0.98
Lincolnshire 12.5 8.25 07 AM Sun 0.94
Des Plaines 15.0 10.44 07 AM Sun 1.59
River Forest 16.0 7.64 07 AM Sun 2.88
Riverside 7.5 4.23 07 AM Sun 1.60
Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5 7.62 06 AM Sun 0.47 ADVISORY
Montgomery 13.0 12.69 06 AM Sun 0.70 ADVISORY
Dayton 12.0 11.17 07 AM Sun -1.64 ADVISORY
East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook 19.5 17.17 07 AM Sun 2.23
West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville 11.5 9.25 07 AM Sun 1.51
Du Page River
Plainfield 12.0 8.53 07 AM Sun 1.59
Shorewood 6.5 3.27 07 AM Sun 0.83
Iroquois River
Rensselaer 12.0 7.34 06 AM Sun 2.47
Foresman 18.0 11.55 07 AM Sun 4.26
Chebanse 16.0 6.14 07 AM Sun 1.57
Iroquois 18.0 10.02 07 AM Sun 2.60
Sugar Creek
Milford 18.0 11.86 07 AM Sun 7.27 ADVISORY
Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge 10.0 5.62 07 AM Sun 0.48
Kouts 11.0 6.47 07 AM Sun 0.50
Shelby 9.0 7.35 07 AM Sun 0.25
Momence 5.0 3.08 07 AM Sun 0.57
Wilmington 6.5 2.36 07 AM Sun 0.28
Thorn Creek
Thornton 10.0 3.86 06 AM Sun 0.98
Little Calumet River
Dyer 12.0 2.75 07 AM Sun 0.56
Munster 12.0 6.51 07 AM Sun 1.15
South Holland 16.5 7.85 07 AM Sun 2.36
Mazon River
Coal City 12.0 3.74 07 AM Sun 1.57
Vermilion River
Pontiac 14.0 6.00 07 AM Sun 2.27
Leonore 16.0 10.15 07 AM Sun 5.30
Upper Illinois River
Morris 16.0 5.95 07 AM Sun 0.70
Ottawa 463.0 460.15 06 AM Sun 0.23 ADVISORY
La Salle 20.0 17.53 07 AM Sun 2.29 MINOR
S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb 10.0 7.89 07 AM Sun 4.39
Kishwaukee River
Belvidere 9.0 6.34 06 AM Sun 3.98 ADVISORY
Perryville 12.0 11.01 06 AM Sun 4.03 MINOR
Pecatonica River
Shirland 12.0 10.36 07 AM Sun 0.43
Rock River
Rockton 10.0 6.08 06 AM Sun 0.47
Latham Park 10.0 M M M
Rockford (Auburn St) 9.0 2.63 07 AM Sun 0.66
Byron 13.0 10.23 07 AM Sun 1.58 ADVISORY
Dixon 16.0 14.50 06 AM Sun -1.55 MINOR