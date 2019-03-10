× Chicago area Hydrologic River Summary

Rains on Saturday were generally in the half-inch to inch range across the Chicago area – the highest reports were south and west with Watseka in Iroquois County reporting 1.21-inches and Mendota in LaSalle County close behind at 1.20-inches. This widespread rainfall will cause rivers to rise the next few days with minor flooding expected on the Illinois River at LaSalle, the Rock River at Dixon, and the Kishwaukee River at Perryville. Other segments on the Illinois, Des Plaines, Fox, Sugar Creek, Kishwaukee and Rock Rivers will rise to near bankfull and are under a Flood Advisory. River segments under Flood Warnings/Advisories are denoted in green on the headlined map.

Following is the Hydrologic Summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service earlier this Saturday morning: