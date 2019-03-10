Chicago area Hydrologic River Summary

Rains on Saturday were generally in the half-inch to inch range across the Chicago area – the highest reports were south and west with Watseka in Iroquois County reporting 1.21-inches and Mendota in LaSalle County close behind at 1.20-inches. This widespread rainfall will cause rivers to rise the next few days with minor flooding expected on the Illinois River at LaSalle, the Rock River at Dixon, and the Kishwaukee River at Perryville. Other segments on the Illinois, Des Plaines, Fox, Sugar Creek, Kishwaukee and Rock Rivers will rise to near bankfull and are under a Flood Advisory. River segments under Flood Warnings/Advisories are denoted in green on the headlined map.

Following is the Hydrologic Summary issued by the Chicago National Weather Service earlier this Saturday morning:

Hydrologic Summary
National Weather Service Chicago/Romeoville IL
730 AM CDT Sun Mar 10 2019

Location             Flood    Stage  Time      24-hr Flood Warnings-
                     Stage    Today            Change  Advisories

North Branch Chicago River
Niles                 10.0        M  M              M
Chicago (Pulaski Rd)  18.0    13.31  07 AM Sun   2.22

Des Plaines River
Russell                7.0     4.15  06 AM Sun   0.92 ADVISORY
Gurnee                 7.0     3.77  06 AM Sun   0.98
Lincolnshire          12.5     8.25  07 AM Sun   0.94
Des Plaines           15.0    10.44  07 AM Sun   1.59
River Forest          16.0     7.64  07 AM Sun   2.88
Riverside              7.5     4.23  07 AM Sun   1.60



Fox River
Algonquin Lock & Dam t 9.5     7.62  06 AM Sun   0.47 ADVISORY
Montgomery            13.0    12.69  06 AM Sun   0.70 ADVISORY
Dayton                12.0    11.17  07 AM Sun  -1.64 ADVISORY

East Branch Du Page River
Bolingbrook           19.5    17.17  07 AM Sun   2.23

West Branch Du Page River
Warrenville           11.5     9.25  07 AM Sun   1.51

Du Page River
Plainfield            12.0     8.53  07 AM Sun   1.59
Shorewood              6.5     3.27  07 AM Sun   0.83

Iroquois River
Rensselaer            12.0     7.34  06 AM Sun   2.47
Foresman              18.0    11.55  07 AM Sun   4.26
Chebanse              16.0     6.14  07 AM Sun   1.57
Iroquois              18.0    10.02  07 AM Sun   2.60



Sugar Creek
Milford               18.0    11.86  07 AM Sun   7.27 ADVISORY

Kankakee River
Dunns Bridge          10.0     5.62  07 AM Sun   0.48
Kouts                 11.0     6.47  07 AM Sun   0.50
Shelby                 9.0     7.35  07 AM Sun   0.25
Momence                5.0     3.08  07 AM Sun   0.57
Wilmington             6.5     2.36  07 AM Sun   0.28

Thorn Creek
Thornton              10.0     3.86  06 AM Sun   0.98

Little Calumet River
Dyer                  12.0     2.75  07 AM Sun   0.56



Munster               12.0     6.51  07 AM Sun   1.15
South Holland         16.5     7.85  07 AM Sun   2.36

Mazon River
Coal City             12.0     3.74  07 AM Sun   1.57

Vermilion River
Pontiac               14.0     6.00  07 AM Sun   2.27
Leonore               16.0    10.15  07 AM Sun   5.30

Upper Illinois River
Morris                16.0     5.95  07 AM Sun   0.70
Ottawa               463.0   460.15  06 AM Sun   0.23 ADVISORY
La Salle              20.0    17.53  07 AM Sun   2.29 MINOR

S Branch Kishwaukee River
De Kalb               10.0     7.89  07 AM Sun   4.39

Kishwaukee River
Belvidere              9.0     6.34  06 AM Sun   3.98 ADVISORY
Perryville            12.0    11.01  06 AM Sun   4.03 MINOR

Pecatonica River
Shirland              12.0    10.36  07 AM Sun   0.43

Rock River
Rockton               10.0     6.08  06 AM Sun   0.47
Latham Park           10.0        M  M              M
Rockford (Auburn St)   9.0     2.63  07 AM Sun   0.66
Byron                 13.0    10.23  07 AM Sun   1.58 ADVISORY
Dixon                 16.0    14.50  06 AM Sun  -1.55 MINOR
