Windy this weekend, highs in the 60s Thursday
-
High pressure brings a lull in precipitation
-
Mild weather to continue until weekend chill
-
A rainy and windy weekend, highs in the 40s
-
Wintry air to return after springlike Monday
-
Wednesday’s wintry mix leads into 2 quieter weather days; intensifying weekend storm’s windy Saturday rains segue to powerhouse Sunday winds with snow showers in tow; late-season arctic blast due for Feb’s close late next week
-
-
Overnight snow, freezing drizzle could lead to slick morning commute
-
Some college hoops teams change game times, others stay the same during extreme cold
-
After a warm and sunny start, rain possible mid-week
-
Good travel day Monday, flurries may fall in time for Christmas
-
Snow moves out, sunshine returns Thursday and Friday
-
-
Snowy weekend ahead for Chicagoland, starting Friday evening
-
Wind Chill Advisory until 6 p.m. today, then extremely dangerous Wind Chill Warning tonight until Thursday
-
Dismal December open to turn sunny by weekend