× Wind Advisory Chicago area-wide from this Saturday evening until Sunday morning – Flood Advisory NW of Chicago this Saturday evening

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the entire Chicago area from 9PM CST this Saturday evening until 7AM CST Sunday morning. As the center of deepening low pressure moves northeast through northern Illinois tonight, winds will strengthen from the west, gusting at times in excess of 45 mph causing difficult travel, especially high profile vehicles on north-south roads/highways.

A Flood Advisory (green-shaded area on the headlined map) is in effect until 10PM for the primary area of impact northwest of Chicago. Heavy rains with embedded thunderstorms will continue to move over the portion of the Chicago area northwest of Chicago this evening with some possible flooding of low-lying areas/viaducts, so if driving, be prepared to suddenly come across minor flooding on susceptible spots along streets/roads/highways.