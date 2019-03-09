× When we have snow that turns to rain, how can you track the accumulations separately

Dear Tom,

When we have snow that turns to rain, how can you track the accumulations separately, and not all melted together ?

Jim Gierucki

Dear Jim,

Actually, both are measured. The answer is that reported snowfall is always a direct measurement of accumulated snow. A snowfall report of, say, 1.7 inches\”, means literally that 1.7 inches of snow actually accumulated, even if, at times, rain was mixed in with the snow. On occasions when it is snowing and the ground is “warm” and the snow does not accumulate, immediately melting on contact, the snowfall event is logged as “Trace, melted as it fell.” However, all of the day’s precipitation is included in the total water-equivalent precipitation that is collected in the rain gauge, the rain that fell and the liquid amount of the melted snowfall.