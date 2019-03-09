Orr Academy completes rare three-peat, wins 2A state title

PEORIA – Prior to Saturday, only three Illinois high school basketball teams had ever won three straight state titles – Simeon, Peoria Manual, and East St. Louis Lincoln.

With a 50-36 drubbing of Nashville in the Class 2A state championship game, the Orr Spartans completed their own three-peat to join the illustrious list.

The now three-time defending champions never lost more than two games in a row. Spartans head coach Lou Adams has created an enduring powerhouse. What has been an inevitably for three years running was always on the horizon for one of the most consistent amateur basketball teams in Illinois state history.

6-foot-5 transfer guard Sherif Kenney shined in the title game for Orr, going 7-of-11 from the field with 19 points. Every time the Spartans needed an answer, their best player came shining through. All-City guard Tujautae Williams contributed a productive 10 points, eight rebounds, three steals, and a tomahawk jam that brought the house down.

Whatever happens next season, departing seniors like Kenney and Williams know they did everything possible to climb Illinois high school basketball’s mountain. Orr Academy has built a dynasty in the middle of Chicago, and something says they’re not going away any time soon.