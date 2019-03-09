× Funeral for slain McHenry County Deputy Jacob Keltner set for Wednesday

HUNTLEY, Ill. — Funeral services for fallen McHenry County Deputy Jacob Keltner will be held Wednesday.

Keltner was fatally shot March 7 outside Rockford Motel while trying to arrest a fugitive alongside a team of deputized U.S. marshals.

Investigators said Floyd Brown, 39, a career criminal, pulled the trigger. He was later arrested in central Illinois. Brown is charged with murder and slated to appear in court Monday.

Keltner was a 12-year veteran of the department and comes from a family of law enforcement officers. His father was a DuPage County sheriff’s deputy — a job his brother currently holds. Keltner leaves behind a wife and two children.

A visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at DeFiore Funeral home, 10763 Dundee Rd. in Huntley. A formal law enforcement walk-through is slated for 6 p.m.

The funeral will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Woodstock North High School, 3000 Raffel Rd. in Woodstock.

Police on Saturday said additional details — including parking locations and procession routes — will be announced in coming days.