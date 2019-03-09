× Chicago police officer shot in Humboldt Park

CHICAGO — A Chicago police officer is in critical condition after being shot in the shoulder while executing a warrant in Humboldt Park on Saturday.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the officer was shot through a door in the 2700 block of West Potomac Avenue about 7:20 p.m. Saturday.

As of 8:30 p.m., the officer was in surgery at Stroger Hospital. Guglielmi said the officer was in “critical but stable” condition.

Police did not fire any shots.

Two suspects are in custody. Guglielmi said a weapon was recovered at the scene.

Supt. Eddie Johnson is expected to hold a news conference Saturday evening.

This is a developing story.

Check back for updates.

Scene of Humboldt Park shooting- report of CPD officer hit @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/D9yqamPoMD — Dana Rebik (@DanaRebikWGN) March 10, 2019

Officer shot in 2700 block of W. Potomac in Humboldt Park. Waiting for update from CPD @WGNNews pic.twitter.com/91rKsyHAvt — Dana Rebik (@DanaRebikWGN) March 10, 2019