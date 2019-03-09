× Boy, 13, fatally shot in head while playing with gun: Chicago police

CHICAGO — A 13-year-old boy has died after he was shot in the head while playing with a gun Saturday in Englewood.

According to the Chicago Police Department, the 13-year-old and another teenager were playing with a gun when it accidentally discharged about 3 p.m. Saturday in the 7300 block of South Aberdeen Street.

The 13-year-old was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Detectives are investigating.