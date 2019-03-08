Weekend storm to introduce much milder air to the region
Region to remain in mild air over the weekend
Chill’s easing—but slowly; latest California storm heads into nation’s mid-section this weekend; it threatens a period of rain/high winds here; an Upper Midwest snowstorm and severe weather to the South—possibly into downstate Illinois/Indiana
It’s official—Mt. Carroll’s 38-below in the polar vortex Jan. 31st gets “thumbs-up” as Illinois’ new state low temp; powerful weekend storm to sweep in with rain then high winds here: Big Midwest snows north and new round of severe weather south
Despite recent clouds, flurries and chill, past week’s averaging 30-deg milder than year ago’s arctic chill; milder Pacific air & sun’s return Thursday lays foundation for higher temps in coming days; next storm on a southern track
Wintry weather to reach our area in days ahead
Storm behind snow records in the Southwest heads this way; NO big snows here—but rains due Saturday & high winds (50+mph gusts) hit Sunday; snowstorm targeting Upper Midwest & 2019’s biggest severe weather outbreak possible downstate
A little snow, then March roars in like a lion
Temps take plunge but more wintry weather due by weekend
Wednesday’s wintry mix leads into 2 quieter weather days; intensifying weekend storm’s windy Saturday rains segue to powerhouse Sunday winds with snow showers in tow; late-season arctic blast due for Feb’s close late next week
2019 kicks off beneath a flurry-generating overcast which remains in place through Wednesday; milder Pacific air and sun’s return sets the stage for late week & weekend 40s; pattern driving “warm-up” to route next well south of Chicago
Coldest weather in 11 months spawns a second winter storm; its wintry afternoon mix shifts back to snow Tuesday night and Wednesday morning; dangerous cold, winter’s chilliest to date, hits Thursday night/Friday
Seasonably cool week ahead of cold, possibly stormy weekend
Colder, drier air follows latest winter storm