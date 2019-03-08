Trump tours tornado devastation in Alabama

AUBURN, Ala. — President Donald Trump is surveying damage in Beauregard, Alabama, the community hardest hit by Sunday’s tornado that killed 23 people in a rural, eastern part of the state.

The president and first lady Melania Trump saw trees that appeared to have been snapped in half. The twister ripped roofs off houses. Tree roots were ripped from the grown. There were holes where houses once stood. A homemade “Make America Great Again” greeted the president.

Trump spoke with families affected by the tornado and got a briefing from local officials.

Commenting on the destruction, Trump said: “We saw things that you wouldn’t believe.”

The tornado, with 170 mph (270 kph) winds, left a path of destruction nearly a mile wide.