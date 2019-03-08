The Crocoile Guy stops by to show off some fantastic animals

Posted 11:02 AM, March 8, 2019

The Crocodile Guy stops in to show off some animals that will be in Reptile Rampage this Sunday March 10th from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at the Lake Forest Rec Center Gym including a 19ft Python! For more information about the event visit https://www.cityoflakeforest.com/parks-and-recreation/wildlife-discovery-center/

