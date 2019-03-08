Suspect in fatal shooting of deputy in Rockford due in court

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCKFORD, Ill. -- The man suspected of killing a McHenry County Sheriff's Deputy is due in federal court in Rockford Friday morning.

Floyd Brown, 39, is charged with first degree murder by Winnebago County authorities.

Federal murder charges will be added, carrying a possible death penalty.

Brown is believed to have shot Deputy Jacob Keltner, 35, in the head Thursday in the parking lot of an Extended Stay America Hotel in Rockford.

Brown was fleeing a U.S. Marshall's Service task force attempting to serve him with an arrest warrant. Keltner was a deputy assigned to the task force.

Police said as a team approached Brown's room, he fired through the door, then jumped from the third floor window and fled the scene.

Brown led police on a chase southbound on Interstate 55 until his vehicle was disabled by spike strips near Lincoln, Illinois. Brown lost control and crashed. An hours-long standoff followed. Officers employed flash grenades to disable Brown after trying to negotiate with him. Brown surrendered to authorities around 5 p.m.

He was treated for injuries and later transported back to Rockford.

