× Sound Bar employee killed, another injured after shooting outside River North nightclub

CHICAGO — One man was killed and another injured after a fight led to a shooting outside a nightclub in River North.

The shooting happened just after midnight Friday in the 600 block of North Franklin Street, outside of “Sound Bar.”

According to Chicago police, a group of about 15 people were involved in a large fight, when someone opened fire.

A bouncer at Sound Bar was struck multiple times. He was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

He has been identified as 28-year-old Thurman Bailey.

A second victim, 58, was hit in the leg and arm with bullet fragments and is in stable condition, police said.

No one is in custody and Area Central detectives are investigating.