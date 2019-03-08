× R. Kelly’s lawyer from first trial says he was ‘guilty as hell’ as singer expected to be released from jail again

CHICAGO — Singer R. Kelly is expected to be released from jail on Friday.

Kelly is beginning a third day behind bars, for failing to pay $160,000 in child support to his ex-wife.

The singer came up with less than one-third of what he owes, when he appeared in court Wednesday.

The judge refused to let him pay off the back support in installments.

Kelly faces accusations of sexually abusing young women — some of them underage.

The defense attorney who got R. Kelly acquitted of sexually abusing a young girl 11-years ago, now says his client was guilty and he knew it.

Ed Genson, now 77, told the Chicago Sun-Times, he even arranged for Kelly to get shots of libido killing drugs, to try to keep him out of further trouble.

“He was guilty as hell!” Genson told the Sun-Times. “I don’t think he’s done anything inappropriate for years. I’ll tell you a secret: I had him go to a doctor to get shots, libido-killing shots. That’s why he didn’t get arrested for anything else.”

Genson’s comments were withheld to prevent influencing any potential jurors, but he gave permission to publish them after Kelly’s angry, tearful interview on CBS.