Off-duty officer injured in Eisenhower crash dies

CHICAGO – An off-duty Chicago police officer injured in a car crash on the Eisenhower Expressway earlier this week has died.

Chicago police said Christopher Morrison, 32, was traveling inbound on I-290 around around 11:45 p.m. Sunday when his car crashed into a concrete wall near Kedzie Avenue. Morrison suffered a broken neck and two broken legs in the crash. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said Friday that Morrison has died.

Morrison joined the Chicago Police Department in April of 2017. He worked out of the 8th District, Chicago Lawn.