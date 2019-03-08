‘Nicest guy in the world’: Fallen McHenry County deputy honored with procession

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTLEY, Ill. — A solemn moment in downtown Huntley.

A police procession Friday night brought the body of McHenry County sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Keltner to the DeFiore Jorgensen Funeral Home, 10763 Dundee Road.

The deputy was fatally shot Thursday morning outside Rockford Motel while trying to arrest a fugitive alongside a team of deputized U.S. marshals. Investigators said Floyd Brown, 39, a career criminal, pulled the trigger. He was later arrested in central Illinois.

Brown is charged with murder and slated to appear in court Monday.

Keltner was a 12-year veteran of department and comes from a family of law enforcement officers. His father was a DuPage County sheriff’s deputy — a job his brother currently holds, as well. Keltner leaves behind a wife and two children.

Fellow McHenry County sheriff’s Deputy Trevor Vogel said he was deeply saddened by the loss.

“Nicest guy in the world,” Vogel said. “He would do anything for anybody, and it really is a shame what happened.”

The sight of people braving the cold Friday to watch the procession from the McHenry County Coroner’s office to the Huntley funeral home warmed Vogel’s heart, he said.