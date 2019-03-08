Marshall Brodien, who played ‘Wizzo the Wizard’ on The Bozo Show, has died

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GENEVA, Ill. -- Marshall Brodien, who played "Wizzo the Wizard" on WGN TV's Bozo Show for 26 years, has died.

He was 84-years-old.

Word from his wife, Mary, is that he passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer's at Arden Courts of Geneva, where he lived for the past five years.

Brodien was first diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2007.

He was one of the most beloved characters in the history of Chicago children's television, playing the magical wizard known as "Wizzo".

Brodien was an Emmy Award winner and recipient of the Chicago TV Academy's Silver Circle Hall of Fame.

He is survived by his wife, Mary, six children and stepchildren, and 14 grand and great-grandchildren.

Arrangements have not yet been announced. Donations can be made in his name to Arden Courts of Geneva, Heartland Hospice, or the Alzheimer's Association.

